    Keerti Knowledg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 28.31% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 28.31% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 392.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Keerti Knowledge & Skills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.421.471.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.421.471.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.210.10
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.060.980.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.270.04
    Other Income0.090.100.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.370.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.370.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.370.04
    Tax0.040.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.190.310.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.190.310.04
    Equity Share Capital10.1910.1910.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.300.04
    Diluted EPS0.190.300.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.300.04
    Diluted EPS0.190.300.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
