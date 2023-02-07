Keerti Knowledg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 28.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 28.31% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 392.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Keerti Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Read More

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 36.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.49% returns over the last 6 months and 81.66% over the last 12 months.