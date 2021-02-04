Keerti Knowledg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 36.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2020 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 233.53% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 155% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 27.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE)