Keerti Knowledg Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, up 403.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in September 2021 up 403.52% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021 up 50.41% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021 up 50% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.85 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.