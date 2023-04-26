Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 126.87% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 125.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.