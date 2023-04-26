 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 126.87% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 125.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

Keerti Knowledge & Skills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.20 1.72 2.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.20 1.72 2.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.41 0.46
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.36 1.34 3.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 -0.11 -2.16
Other Income 0.09 0.13 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 0.01 -2.15
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 0.01 -2.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 0.01 -2.15
Tax -0.15 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.58 0.01 -2.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.58 0.01 -2.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.58 0.01 -2.15
Equity Share Capital 10.19 10.19 10.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 0.01 -2.11
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.01 -2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 0.01 -2.11
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.01 -2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited