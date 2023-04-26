Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 126.87% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 125.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

Keerti Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2022.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 39.80 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 104.10% over the last 12 months.