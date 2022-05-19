 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 320.78% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 320.78% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 down 188.88% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 208.96% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.66% over the last 12 months.

Keerti Knowledge & Skills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.36 1.27 0.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.36 1.27 0.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 0.21 0.26
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.97 1.13 0.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.16 -0.15 -0.78
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.15 -0.15 -0.76
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.15 -0.15 -0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.15 -0.15 -0.77
Tax 0.00 -- -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.15 -0.15 -0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.15 -0.15 -0.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.15 -0.15 -0.74
Equity Share Capital 10.19 10.19 10.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -0.14 -0.73
Diluted EPS -2.11 -0.14 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -0.14 -0.73
Diluted EPS -2.11 -0.14 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 19, 2022
