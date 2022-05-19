Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 320.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 320.78% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 down 188.88% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 208.96% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.66% over the last 12 months.