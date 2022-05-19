Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 320.78% Y-o-Y
May 19, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 320.78% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 down 188.88% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 208.96% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.
Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.66% over the last 12 months.
|Keerti Knowledge & Skills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.36
|1.27
|0.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.36
|1.27
|0.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.21
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|1.13
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|-0.15
|-0.78
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-0.15
|-0.76
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-0.15
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|-0.15
|-0.77
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|-0.15
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|-0.15
|-0.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.15
|-0.15
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-0.14
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-0.14
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-0.14
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-0.14
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
