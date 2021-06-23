Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 70.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2021 down 70.91% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 down 1013.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 down 391.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 21.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.