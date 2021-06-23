Keerti Knowledg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 70.91% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2021 down 70.91% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 down 1013.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 down 391.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.
Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 21.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.
|Keerti Knowledge & Skills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.56
|0.41
|1.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.56
|0.41
|1.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.20
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|0.94
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-0.85
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-0.85
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.85
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|-0.85
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-0.85
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-0.85
|0.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.74
|-0.85
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.19
|10.19
|3.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.84
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.84
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.84
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.84
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited