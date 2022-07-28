Keerti Knowledg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, up 553.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in June 2022 up 553.63% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 up 205.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

Keerti Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 21.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 9.16% over the last 12 months.