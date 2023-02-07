Keerti Knowledg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.72 1.86 1.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.72 1.86 1.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.02 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.41 0.38 0.21 Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.34 1.51 1.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.11 -0.15 Other Income 0.13 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.08 -0.15 Interest 0.00 -0.08 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 -0.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.00 -0.15 Tax 0.00 0.00 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.00 -0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.00 -0.15 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.01 0.00 -0.15 Equity Share Capital 10.19 10.19 10.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 -0.14 Diluted EPS 0.01 -- -0.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 -0.14 Diluted EPS 0.01 -- -0.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited