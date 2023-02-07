Keerti Knowledg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 35.9% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 106.84% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Keerti Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
|Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 36.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.49% returns over the last 6 months and 81.66% over the last 12 months.
|Keerti Knowledge & Skills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.72
|1.86
|1.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.72
|1.86
|1.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.38
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|1.51
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.08
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|--
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|--
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited