Keerti Knowledg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 35.9% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 106.84% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Keerti Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021. Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 36.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.49% returns over the last 6 months and 81.66% over the last 12 months.
Keerti Knowledge & Skills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.721.861.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.721.861.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.02--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.410.380.21
Depreciation0.100.100.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.341.511.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.11-0.15
Other Income0.130.030.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.08-0.15
Interest0.00-0.080.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.00-0.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.010.00-0.15
Tax0.000.00--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.00-0.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.00-0.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.010.00-0.15
Equity Share Capital10.1910.1910.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.00-0.14
Diluted EPS0.01---0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.00-0.14
Diluted EPS0.01---0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 7, 2023 11:00 pm