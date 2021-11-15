Keerthi Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.99 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.99 crore in September 2021 down 6.79% from Rs. 58.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021 down 47.77% from Rs. 9.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2021 down 38.28% from Rs. 17.92 crore in September 2020.

Keerthi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.25 in September 2020.

Keerthi Ind shares closed at 152.85 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)