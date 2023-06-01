Keerthi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore in March 2023 down 2.15% from Rs. 67.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 70.08% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 169.05% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.
Keerthi Ind shares closed at 138.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.
|Keerthi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.32
|66.88
|67.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.32
|66.88
|67.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.66
|9.71
|8.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|-2.36
|10.40
|Power & Fuel
|32.18
|--
|21.24
|Employees Cost
|6.03
|5.98
|5.24
|Depreciation
|2.44
|2.38
|2.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.59
|55.88
|21.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-4.71
|-1.45
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.45
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.60
|-4.25
|-0.75
|Interest
|1.00
|0.80
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.60
|-5.06
|-1.63
|Exceptional Items
|-0.24
|--
|0.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.84
|-5.06
|-1.31
|Tax
|-3.00
|-0.20
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.84
|-4.86
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.84
|-4.86
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|8.02
|8.02
|8.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-6.06
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-6.06
|-1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-6.06
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-6.06
|-1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited