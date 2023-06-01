Keerthi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore in March 2023 down 2.15% from Rs. 67.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 70.08% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 169.05% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

Keerthi Ind shares closed at 138.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.