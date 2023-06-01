English
    Keerthi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore in March 2023 down 2.15% from Rs. 67.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 70.08% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 169.05% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

    Keerthi Ind shares closed at 138.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.

    Keerthi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.3266.8867.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.3266.8867.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.669.718.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.62-2.3610.40
    Power & Fuel32.18--21.24
    Employees Cost6.035.985.24
    Depreciation2.442.382.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5955.8821.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.20-4.71-1.45
    Other Income0.600.450.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.60-4.25-0.75
    Interest1.000.800.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.60-5.06-1.63
    Exceptional Items-0.24--0.32
    P/L Before Tax-4.84-5.06-1.31
    Tax-3.00-0.20-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.84-4.86-1.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.84-4.86-1.08
    Equity Share Capital8.028.028.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.48-6.06-1.32
    Diluted EPS-2.48-6.06-1.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.48-6.06-1.32
    Diluted EPS-2.48-6.06-1.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am