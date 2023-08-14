Keerthi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 58.23 66.32 57.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 58.23 66.32 57.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.19 8.66 8.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.61 1.62 -7.75 Power & Fuel -- 32.18 -- Employees Cost 6.05 6.03 5.41 Depreciation 2.93 2.44 2.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.90 19.59 46.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.23 -4.20 2.48 Other Income 0.37 0.60 0.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 -3.60 3.18 Interest 1.41 1.00 0.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.27 -4.60 2.44 Exceptional Items -- -0.24 -- P/L Before Tax -3.27 -4.84 2.44 Tax 1.03 -3.00 0.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.30 -1.84 1.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.30 -1.84 1.81 Equity Share Capital 8.02 8.02 8.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.37 -2.48 2.26 Diluted EPS -5.37 -2.48 2.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.37 -2.48 2.26 Diluted EPS -5.37 -2.48 2.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited