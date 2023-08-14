English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Keerthi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore in June 2023 up 1.86% from Rs. 57.17 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 down 337.28% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 80.51% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022.Keerthi Ind shares closed at 137.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.
    Keerthi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.2366.3257.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.2366.3257.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.198.668.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.611.62-7.75
    Power & Fuel--32.18--
    Employees Cost6.056.035.41
    Depreciation2.932.442.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.9019.5946.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.23-4.202.48
    Other Income0.370.600.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-3.603.18
    Interest1.411.000.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.27-4.602.44
    Exceptional Items---0.24--
    P/L Before Tax-3.27-4.842.44
    Tax1.03-3.000.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.30-1.841.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.30-1.841.81
    Equity Share Capital8.028.028.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.37-2.482.26
    Diluted EPS-5.37-2.482.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.37-2.482.26
    Diluted EPS-5.37-2.482.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Keerthi Ind #Keerthi Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!