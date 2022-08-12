Keerthi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in June 2022 down 19.95% from Rs. 71.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 down 76.34% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022 down 58.16% from Rs. 13.12 crore in June 2021.

Keerthi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.56 in June 2021.

Keerthi Ind shares closed at 136.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.85% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.