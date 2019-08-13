Keerthi Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore in June 2019 up 25.17% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2019 up 720.63% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2019 up 137.67% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2018.

Keerthi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2018.

Keerthi Ind shares closed at 43.00 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.28% returns over the last 6 months and -59.22% over the last 12 months.