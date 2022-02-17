Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.77 crore, down 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.77 crore in December 2021 down 7.99% from Rs. 60.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021 down 28.52% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021 down 23.99% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2020.

Keerthi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.87 in December 2020.

Keerthi Ind shares closed at 171.60 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.35% returns over the last 6 months