Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore, down 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore in December 2018 down 6.71% from Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2018 down 176.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 99.2% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2017.

Keerthi Ind shares closed at 64.00 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.35% returns over the last 6 months and -52.04% over the last 12 months.