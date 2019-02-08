Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore, down 6.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore in December 2018 down 6.71% from Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2018 down 176.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 99.2% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2017.
Keerthi Ind shares closed at 64.00 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.35% returns over the last 6 months and -52.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Keerthi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.07
|41.77
|44.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.07
|41.77
|44.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.16
|5.44
|5.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-1.65
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|17.82
|19.18
|17.33
|Employees Cost
|3.69
|3.63
|3.44
|Depreciation
|2.65
|2.61
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.88
|13.99
|12.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.11
|-1.43
|1.81
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.50
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-0.93
|2.28
|Interest
|1.62
|1.67
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.24
|-2.60
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.24
|-2.60
|-0.35
|Tax
|-0.38
|-4.79
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.86
|2.19
|-1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.86
|2.19
|-1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|8.02
|8.02
|8.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.82
|2.73
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-4.82
|2.73
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.82
|2.73
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-4.82
|2.73
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited