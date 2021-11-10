Kedia Construct Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 58.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Kedia Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)