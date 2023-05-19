Kedia Construct Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 110.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 110.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 1751.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 1380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Kedia Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)