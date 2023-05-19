English
    Kedia Construct Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 110.56% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kedia Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 110.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 1751.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 1380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Kedia Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)

    Kedia Construction
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.060.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.060.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.25----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.80-0.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.740.020.05
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.740.030.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.740.030.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.740.030.05
    Tax0.040.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.700.020.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.700.020.04
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.350.070.13
    Diluted EPS2.350.070.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.350.070.13
    Diluted EPS2.350.070.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:35 pm