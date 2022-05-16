Kedia Construct Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 177.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 424.79% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Kedia Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)