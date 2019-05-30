Kedia Construct Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 64.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Kedia Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 4.89 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)