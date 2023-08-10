Kedia Construct Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 111.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Kedia Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)