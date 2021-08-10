Kedia Construct Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 49.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 49.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 96.3% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Kedia Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)