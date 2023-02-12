Kedia Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.