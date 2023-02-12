Kedia Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Kedia Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Kedia Construct shares closed at 2.45 on November 29, 2017 (BSE)