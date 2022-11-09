 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KEC Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,735.70 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEC International are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,735.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.28% from Rs. 3,356.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.81 crore in September 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.05 crore in September 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 317.81 crore in September 2021.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in September 2021.

KEC Intl shares closed at 435.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.

KEC International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,735.70 2,848.64 3,356.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,735.70 2,848.64 3,356.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,636.84 971.91 1,587.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -118.46 55.01 -51.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 265.97 226.71 228.53
Depreciation 31.48 30.74 30.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,721.19 1,361.49 1,278.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.68 202.78 284.78
Other Income 16.89 8.27 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.57 211.05 287.78
Interest 100.86 74.81 63.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.71 136.24 224.02
Exceptional Items -75.57 -- -43.64
P/L Before Tax 39.14 136.24 180.38
Tax 3.33 35.95 48.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.81 100.29 132.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.81 100.29 132.12
Equity Share Capital 51.42 51.42 51.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 3.90 5.14
Diluted EPS 1.39 3.90 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 3.90 5.14
Diluted EPS 1.39 3.90 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am
