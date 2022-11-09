English
    Earnings

    KEC Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,735.70 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEC International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,735.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.28% from Rs. 3,356.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.81 crore in September 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.05 crore in September 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 317.81 crore in September 2021.

    KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in September 2021.

    KEC Intl shares closed at 435.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.

    KEC International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,735.702,848.643,356.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,735.702,848.643,356.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,636.84971.911,587.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-118.4655.01-51.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost265.97226.71228.53
    Depreciation31.4830.7430.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,721.191,361.491,278.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.68202.78284.78
    Other Income16.898.273.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.57211.05287.78
    Interest100.8674.8163.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.71136.24224.02
    Exceptional Items-75.57---43.64
    P/L Before Tax39.14136.24180.38
    Tax3.3335.9548.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.81100.29132.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.81100.29132.12
    Equity Share Capital51.4251.4251.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.393.905.14
    Diluted EPS1.393.905.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.393.905.14
    Diluted EPS1.393.905.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am