KEC Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,735.70 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,735.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.28% from Rs. 3,356.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.81 crore in September 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.05 crore in September 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 317.81 crore in September 2021.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in September 2021.

KEC Intl shares closed at 435.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.