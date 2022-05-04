KEC Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,877.77 crore, down 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,877.77 crore in March 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 4,101.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2022 down 80.09% from Rs. 230.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.50 crore in March 2022 down 31.11% from Rs. 417.35 crore in March 2021.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.96 in March 2021.

KEC Intl shares closed at 397.55 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)