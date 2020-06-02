KEC Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,241.06 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,241.06 crore in March 2020 down 9.19% from Rs. 3,569.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.53 crore in March 2020 down 14.16% from Rs. 211.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.96 crore in March 2020 down 16.98% from Rs. 403.46 crore in March 2019.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.23 in March 2019.

KEC Intl shares closed at 206.25 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.