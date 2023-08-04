KEC Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,701.49 crore, up 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,701.49 crore in June 2023 up 29.94% from Rs. 2,848.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 96.24% from Rs. 100.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.38 crore in June 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 241.79 crore in June 2022.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2022.

KEC Intl shares closed at 646.20 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.96% returns over the last 6 months and 39.46% over the last 12 months.