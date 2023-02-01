KEC Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,867.52 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEC International are:Net Sales at Rs 3,867.52 crore in December 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 3,000.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2022 down 90.35% from Rs. 152.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.16 crore in December 2022 down 41.83% from Rs. 314.87 crore in December 2021.
KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.94 in December 2021.
|KEC Intl shares closed at 454.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.
|KEC International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,867.52
|3,735.70
|3,000.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,867.52
|3,735.70
|3,000.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,491.10
|1,636.84
|1,116.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.31
|-118.46
|19.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|238.53
|265.97
|213.04
|Depreciation
|32.32
|31.48
|30.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,933.67
|1,721.19
|1,344.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.59
|198.68
|276.44
|Other Income
|3.25
|16.89
|7.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|150.84
|215.57
|284.03
|Interest
|123.09
|100.86
|70.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.75
|114.71
|213.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-75.57
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.75
|39.14
|213.18
|Tax
|13.00
|3.33
|60.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.75
|35.81
|152.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.75
|35.81
|152.82
|Equity Share Capital
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.39
|5.94
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|1.39
|5.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.39
|5.94
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|1.39
|5.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited