KEC Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,867.52 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,867.52 3,735.70 3,000.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,867.52 3,735.70 3,000.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,491.10 1,636.84 1,116.84 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.31 -118.46 19.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 238.53 265.97 213.04 Depreciation 32.32 31.48 30.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,933.67 1,721.19 1,344.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.59 198.68 276.44 Other Income 3.25 16.89 7.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.84 215.57 284.03 Interest 123.09 100.86 70.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.75 114.71 213.18 Exceptional Items -- -75.57 -- P/L Before Tax 27.75 39.14 213.18 Tax 13.00 3.33 60.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.75 35.81 152.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.75 35.81 152.82 Equity Share Capital 51.42 51.42 51.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 1.39 5.94 Diluted EPS 0.57 1.39 5.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 1.39 5.94 Diluted EPS 0.57 1.39 5.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited