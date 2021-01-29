KEC Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,016.32 crore, up 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,016.32 crore in December 2020 up 13.96% from Rs. 2,646.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.15 crore in December 2020 up 27.13% from Rs. 145.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.46 crore in December 2020 up 11.8% from Rs. 305.42 crore in December 2019.

KEC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.66 in December 2019.

KEC Intl shares closed at 357.85 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 5.78% over the last 12 months.