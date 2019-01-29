KEC Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,468.46 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,468.46 crore in December 2018 up 18.35% from Rs. 2,085.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.54 crore in December 2018 up 11.95% from Rs. 102.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.47 crore in December 2018 up 22.57% from Rs. 227.19 crore in December 2017.

KEC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.98 in December 2017.

KEC Intl shares closed at 241.70 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.84% returns over the last 6 months and -31.44% over the last 12 months.