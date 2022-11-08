KEC Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,064.00 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,064.00 crore in September 2022 up 13.28% from Rs. 3,587.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.24 crore in September 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 80.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.09 crore in September 2022 down 24.26% from Rs. 256.25 crore in September 2021.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

KEC Intl shares closed at 429.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.11% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.