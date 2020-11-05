KEC Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,257.67 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,257.67 crore in September 2020 up 15.98% from Rs. 2,808.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.55 crore in September 2020 up 2.47% from Rs. 139.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.87 crore in September 2020 up 0.83% from Rs. 297.40 crore in September 2019.

KEC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.41 in September 2019.

KEC Intl shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.37% returns over the last 6 months and 20.02% over the last 12 months.