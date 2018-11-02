KEC Intl Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,408.45 crore, Up 12.96% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,408.45 2,104.72 2,132.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,408.45 2,104.72 2,132.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,231.85 958.42 1,043.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.56 53.86 -10.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 206.83 203.37 194.63 Depreciation 30.39 29.84 27.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 742.16 672.86 688.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.78 186.37 187.96 Other Income 1.71 17.53 5.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 224.49 203.90 193.69 Interest 76.81 69.10 57.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.68 134.80 136.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 147.68 134.80 136.46 Tax 51.35 47.96 47.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.33 86.84 89.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.33 86.84 89.37 Minority Interest 2.05 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.57 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.81 86.84 89.37 Equity Share Capital 51.42 51.42 51.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.81 3.38 3.48 Diluted EPS 3.81 3.38 3.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.81 3.38 3.48 Diluted EPS 3.81 3.38 3.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited