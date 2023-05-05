English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KEC Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,525.01 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEC International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,525.01 crore in March 2023 up 29.25% from Rs. 4,274.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2023 down 35.59% from Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.98 crore in March 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 255.07 crore in March 2022.

    KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

    KEC Intl shares closed at 514.05 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.15% over the last 12 months.

    KEC International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,525.014,374.624,274.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,525.014,374.624,274.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,257.451,711.031,950.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks107.2517.91-90.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost340.77320.43318.01
    Depreciation41.5040.8341.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,536.082,125.371,845.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.96159.05209.78
    Other Income5.521.723.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.48160.77213.17
    Interest161.61149.3495.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.8711.43117.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.8711.43117.79
    Tax13.70-6.175.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.1717.60112.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.1717.60112.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.1717.60112.04
    Equity Share Capital51.4251.4251.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.810.684.36
    Diluted EPS2.810.684.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.810.684.36
    Diluted EPS2.810.684.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KEC International #KEC Intl #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: May 5, 2023 01:11 pm