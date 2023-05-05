KEC Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,525.01 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,525.01 crore in March 2023 up 29.25% from Rs. 4,274.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2023 down 35.59% from Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.98 crore in March 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 255.07 crore in March 2022.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

KEC Intl shares closed at 514.05 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.15% over the last 12 months.