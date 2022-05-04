 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KEC Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,274.78 crore, down 1.97% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEC International are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,274.78 crore in March 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 4,360.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2022 down 42.34% from Rs. 194.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.07 crore in March 2022 down 30.48% from Rs. 366.88 crore in March 2021.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2021.

KEC Intl shares closed at 397.60 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.06% over the last 12 months.

KEC International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,274.78 3,340.02 4,360.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,274.78 3,340.02 4,360.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,950.21 1,342.06 1,733.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -90.47 -3.54 51.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 318.01 322.71 297.95
Depreciation 41.90 39.27 38.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,845.35 1,439.81 1,922.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 209.78 199.71 316.51
Other Income 3.39 5.04 12.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.17 204.75 328.84
Interest 95.38 82.43 63.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.79 122.32 265.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 117.79 122.32 265.66
Tax 5.75 28.71 71.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.04 93.61 194.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.04 93.61 194.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.04 93.61 194.30
Equity Share Capital 51.42 51.42 51.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.36 3.64 7.56
Diluted EPS 4.36 3.64 7.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.36 3.64 7.56
Diluted EPS 4.36 3.64 7.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KEC International #KEC Intl #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
