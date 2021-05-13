KEC Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,360.54 crore, up 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,360.54 crore in March 2021 up 18.78% from Rs. 3,671.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.30 crore in March 2021 up 0.74% from Rs. 192.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.88 crore in March 2021 down 1.76% from Rs. 373.44 crore in March 2020.

KEC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2020.

KEC Intl shares closed at 381.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.28% returns over the last 6 months and 95.34% over the last 12 months.