    KEC Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,243.59 crore, up 27.89% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEC International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,243.59 crore in June 2023 up 27.89% from Rs. 3,318.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.33 crore in June 2023 up 36.46% from Rs. 31.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.19 crore in June 2023 up 40.15% from Rs. 176.38 crore in June 2022.

    KEC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.

    KEC Intl shares closed at 646.20 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.96% returns over the last 6 months and 39.46% over the last 12 months.

    KEC International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,243.595,525.013,318.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,243.595,525.013,318.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,609.642,257.451,175.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-131.39107.25138.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost353.91340.77340.55
    Depreciation41.7941.5039.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,167.072,536.081,495.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.57241.96129.14
    Other Income2.835.527.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.40247.48137.09
    Interest158.70161.6199.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.7085.8737.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.7085.8737.11
    Tax4.3713.706.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.3372.1731.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.3372.1731.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.3372.1731.02
    Equity Share Capital51.4251.4251.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.652.811.21
    Diluted EPS1.652.811.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.652.811.21
    Diluted EPS1.652.811.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KEC International #KEC Intl #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

