 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KEC Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,318.08 crore, up 30.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEC International are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,318.08 crore in June 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 2,540.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.02 crore in June 2022 down 32.77% from Rs. 46.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.38 crore in June 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 161.59 crore in June 2021.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2021.

KEC Intl shares closed at 466.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.

KEC International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,318.08 4,274.78 2,540.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,318.08 4,274.78 2,540.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,175.77 1,950.21 1,027.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 138.11 -90.47 26.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 340.55 318.01 301.86
Depreciation 39.29 41.90 38.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,495.22 1,845.35 1,024.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.14 209.78 121.74
Other Income 7.95 3.39 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.09 213.17 123.45
Interest 99.98 95.38 64.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.11 117.79 58.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.11 117.79 58.55
Tax 6.09 5.75 12.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.02 112.04 46.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.02 112.04 46.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.02 112.04 46.14
Equity Share Capital 51.42 51.42 51.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 4.36 1.79
Diluted EPS 1.21 4.36 1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 4.36 1.79
Diluted EPS 1.21 4.36 1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KEC International #KEC Intl #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.