KEC Intl Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,540.00 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,540.00 crore in June 2021 up 15.1% from Rs. 2,206.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.14 crore in June 2021 down 34.83% from Rs. 70.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.59 crore in June 2021 down 19.92% from Rs. 201.79 crore in June 2020.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2020.

KEC Intl shares closed at 419.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 56.71% over the last 12 months.