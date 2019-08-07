KEC Intl Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,412.45 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,412.45 crore in June 2019 up 14.62% from Rs. 2,104.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.61 crore in June 2019 up 2.04% from Rs. 86.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.05 crore in June 2019 up 8.69% from Rs. 233.74 crore in June 2018.

KEC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2018.

KEC Intl shares closed at 301.35 on August 06, 2019 (NSE)