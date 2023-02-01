KEC Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,374.62 crore, up 30.98% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEC International are:Net Sales at Rs 4,374.62 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 3,340.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2022 down 81.2% from Rs. 93.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.60 crore in December 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 244.02 crore in December 2021.
KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2021.
|KEC Intl shares closed at 454.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.
|KEC International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,374.62
|4,064.00
|3,340.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,374.62
|4,064.00
|3,340.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,711.03
|1,825.58
|1,342.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.91
|-164.50
|-3.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|320.43
|354.49
|322.71
|Depreciation
|40.83
|39.86
|39.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,125.37
|1,870.48
|1,439.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|159.05
|138.09
|199.71
|Other Income
|1.72
|16.14
|5.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|160.77
|154.23
|204.75
|Interest
|149.34
|127.66
|82.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.43
|26.57
|122.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.43
|26.57
|122.32
|Tax
|-6.17
|-28.67
|28.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.60
|55.24
|93.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.60
|55.24
|93.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|17.60
|55.24
|93.61
|Equity Share Capital
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|2.15
|3.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|2.15
|3.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|2.15
|3.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|2.15
|3.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited