KEC Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,374.62 crore, up 30.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,374.62 4,064.00 3,340.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,374.62 4,064.00 3,340.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,711.03 1,825.58 1,342.06 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.91 -164.50 -3.54 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 320.43 354.49 322.71 Depreciation 40.83 39.86 39.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,125.37 1,870.48 1,439.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.05 138.09 199.71 Other Income 1.72 16.14 5.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.77 154.23 204.75 Interest 149.34 127.66 82.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.43 26.57 122.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 11.43 26.57 122.32 Tax -6.17 -28.67 28.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.60 55.24 93.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.60 55.24 93.61 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.60 55.24 93.61 Equity Share Capital 51.42 51.42 51.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.68 2.15 3.64 Diluted EPS 0.68 2.15 3.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.68 2.15 3.64 Diluted EPS 0.68 2.15 3.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited