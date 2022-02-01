KEC Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,340.02 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,340.02 crore in December 2021 up 1.54% from Rs. 3,289.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.61 crore in December 2021 down 35.47% from Rs. 145.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.02 crore in December 2021 down 19.36% from Rs. 302.59 crore in December 2020.

KEC Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.64 in December 2020.

KEC Intl shares closed at 495.15 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 34.42% over the last 12 months.