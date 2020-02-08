KEC International reports better numbers in Q3; highlights of analyst call

KEC International posted better numbers in the quarter ended December 2019 as profit rose 30.7 percent at Rs 144.9 crore versus Rs 110.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company increased 16.1 percent at Rs 3,073.1 crore versus Rs 2,646.6 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 13.3 percent at Rs 318.6 crore against Rs 281.3 crore, YoY.

Here are the highlights of KEC International's earnings call, compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Company's domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) business remained flat during the quarter on account of heavy rainfall and delay in delivery of substation equipment.

Management is very confident about the start of the Essel infra projects from March.

Full-year revenue from Railway will be Rs 2,700 crore in FY20 and margin is likely to touch double-digit.

Execution of Delhi and Kochi Metro projects has started and expected start contributing heavily next year and may contribute some part in Q4FY20.

Full-year revenue from Railway will be Rs 2,700 crore in FY20 and margin is likely to touch double-digit.