KEC International Q4 PAT seen up 18% YoY to Rs. 100.7 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects KEC International to report net profit at Rs. 100.7 crore up 18% year-on-year (down 54.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (down 41.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,482.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 43 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 255.7 crore.

