KEC International Q1 PAT may dip 1.9% YoY to Rs. 69.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects KEC International to report net profit at Rs. 69.4 crore down 1.9% year-on-year (down 64.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 45 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,399.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 46.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 190.7 crore.

