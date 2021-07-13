MARKET NEWS

KEC International Q1 PAT may dip 1.9% YoY to Rs. 69.4 cr: ICICI Direct

July 13, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects KEC International to report net profit at Rs. 69.4 crore down 1.9% year-on-year (down 64.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 45 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,399.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 46.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 190.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods and Power #earnings #ICICI Direct #KEC International #Result Poll
first published: Jul 13, 2021 01:34 pm

