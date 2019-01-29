App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International posts Rs 112-cr PAT in December quarter

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Construction company KEC International on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) grew marginally by 0.5 percent to Rs 112.3 crore during the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had clocked Rs 111.8 crore PAT during October-December quarter of 2017-18, KEC International said in a BSE filing.

Revenues of the company during the said quarter stood at Rs 2,647 crore, up 10.1 percent from Rs 2,405 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, it said.

KEC International Ltd is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil.

Shares of the company Tuesday ended 1.66 percent down at Rs 237 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:40 pm

